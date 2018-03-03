Kepha Aswani and Stephen Waruru have been named in Sofapaka's starting lineup that is set to face Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Sofapaka name squad to face Posta Rangers

The duo, who were signed this season from Nakumatt FC and Ulinzi Stars respectively, joined forces last Wednesday to down AFC Leopards.

Coach Sam Ssimbwa has made few changes to the squad that beat Leopards as he hopes for another three points in Machakos.

Umaru Kasumba, who scored Sofapaka’s opening goal against Ingwe, will start from the bench

Starting XI : Mathias Kigonya, Yusuf Mohammed, Rogers Aloro, Willis Ouma, Moussa Omar, Kilume Mohammed Kevin Kimani Elli Asieche Stephen Waruru Micheal Odour, Kepha Aswani

Reserve s: Emmanuel Opiyo, Humphrey Okoti, Hilary Echesa, Bernard Mangoli, Umaru Kasumba, Ibrahim Kitawi, Brian Magonya.