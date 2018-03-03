Sofapaka Coach out for revenge against Posta Rangers

Sofapaka Coach are going for Posta Rangers throat when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

The last time the two sides met, Posta Rangers tactician, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo knocked out Ssimbwa with a heavy punch on the face after Sofapaka scored a late equalizer that was welcomed with a wild celebration as the Ugandan crossed the ‘boarder’ into Posta Ranger’s territory.

This time around, camera lenses will be watching but still, Ssimbwa has promised revenge, though on the pitch.

“Some of our matches have not gone according to the script but of late you would have noticed that our players are increasingly gelling. Overall, I think we are on the right track and we hope to continue from where we left.

“There are times when you may go through a rough patch but as I have always said, there is always room for improvement. If you look at how we played against AFC Leopards, there was a sense of cohesion in the playing unit and this is what I want to be replicated in the game against Posta Rangers,” Ssimbwa was quoted by Sofapaka website.

Sofapaka beat AFC Leopards 2-1 while Rangers shot down Chemelil Sugar by a solitary goal last weekend.