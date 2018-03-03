ATK host NorthEast United on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, as they look to avoid hitting rock-bottom in the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

Game ISL 2017-18: ATK vs NorthEast United FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview ATK v NorthEast United FC

Date

Sunday, March 4

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

ATK:

Injured: Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Doubtful: Ryan Taylor, Tom Thorpe

Suspended: None

Key Players: Robbie Keane, Mbatha

NORTHEAST UNITED:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Mosquera, Seimenlen Doungel

GAME PREVIEW

NorthEast United have finished once at the bottom of the ISL table in season one. Certainly, they wouldn’t want to end up with the wooden spoon as they travel to Kolkata to take on ninth-placed ATK.

They come into the game after a break of 10 days or so. They put up a decent fight against Mumbai City FC in their last game but their wastefulness in front of goal continues to be a problem.

The club has relied far too much on Rowllin Borges. The Goan midfielder has had to shoulder the responsibility to recycle possession alongside Martin Diaz, who is a defender by trade but deployed as a defensive medio.

Their defence has also been suspect but will be hoping for one last hurrah which will at least help them pip ATK to the ninth spot.

Ashley Westwood’s ill-fated reign at ATK has finally come to an end after seven games where the club suffered six defeats and a draw. They have never finished in the bottom half of the table in the history of the ISL.

To ship in 10 goals in their last two matches, the confidence levels going into the game will be at an all-time low. As much as the manager is responsible, the players also need to suffer the brunt for what has been a pathetic season.

The club will once again have to field Anwar Ali in defence. Why? Because the other option they have is Nallapan Mohanraj, a player who has spent more time on the sidelines. Ashutosh Mehta was taken to the cleaners in the last game and while his performance was shambolic, why he was played in the left-back position remains a mystery.

Robin Singh will hope for some game-time as the former Delhi Dynamos striker shall hope to end the season on a high. He has just a single goal to his tally and with his kind of form, it is unlikely he would make the cut for the India team.

The two teams' football this season has largely been dull and uninspiring. With confidence levels low, we could see another listless game between the two sides. Or will both sides try to end the season on a high, producing an entertainig game? We'll wait and watch.











