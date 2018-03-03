Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will renew their rivalry in the biggest football match of the South African calendar, the Soweto Derby, on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates - Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Crunch time for both Bucs and Amakhosi

The Buccaneers head into the clash with their tails up following an impressive 4-2 win over Chippa United last weekend, while Amakhosi are considered the underdogs after dropping points at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Like it has always been the case, form will be thrown out the window come kickoff time, and looking at how well the two teams have done this season, this promises to be another closely contested affair.

Pirates are second on the log with 36 points from 22 games, while Chiefs find themselves third on the standings with 35 points from the same number of games.

While Micho Sredojevic's men have become a free-scoring team in recent weeks having netted seven times in their last two games, Chiefs have been stingy this season, giving away just 12 goals in 22 matches.

Chiefs have also kept 12 clean sheets, while Pirates have conceded 20 goals with nine clean sheets to their name.

Sredojevic admitted this week that his team has been training with two goalkeepers in order to find ways to beat one of the three best goalkeepers on the African continent in Itumeleng Khune

However, there are disadvantages that Chiefs have to deal with on Saturday - they have not beaten Pirates since that 2-0 league win in December 2014.

Also, Steve Komphela is yet to beat Pirates since joining Amakhosi in 2015, meaning he will have to come up with a smart game plan to get one over Sredojevic’s team.

A few new players from both teams are set to make their Soweto Derby debuts. Pirates have several of their stars including Justin Shonga, Jackson Mabokgwane and Xola Mlambo among others, who have not tasted the Soweto Derby before.

For Chiefs, the likes of Leonard Castro and Siphelele Ntshangase will get to face Pirates for the first since moving to Naturena in January this year.

Nonetheless, nothing beats experience, and Siphiwe Tshabalala, with 30 Soweto Derby appearances under his belt, will be expected to play a key role come Saturday.

Itumeleng Khune will also be facing Pirates for the 25th time in official matches, and his presence will no doubt spice up the encounter at the Calabash.

Pirates will bank on the experience of the likes of Happy Jele, who is expected to equal Lucky Lekgwathi's record for most appearances (22) in the Soweto Derby by a Bucs player.

This will be the 163rd Soweto Derby match between the two sides since 1970. Of the 163 matches, Chiefs won 67 to Pirates' 38. 52 matches ended in draws, while the other five matches were abandoned for various reasons.

The last time Pirates beat Chiefs was exactly a year ago when Tsepo Masilela scored an own goal to hand the Sea Robbers a 1-0 win.