Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng’ will remain sidelined when they take on Tusker in a league match on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars forward to sit out KPL clash against Tusker

The forward picked a metatarsal injury in the game against Zoo FC on the opening weekend of the season and has been out since, but Team Doctor John Imboiywa says he has shown a lot of improvement in his recovery.

Ochieng’ has started training and in the doctor’s assessment, could be back in action in a week’s time, which places him in the frame for the game against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday March 10.

“Status quo remains as far as injuries are concerned; the good news is that we do not have any new player injured but Enosh remains sidelined.

"He has started training and has shown much improvement but he will not be ready for this game. He may be available in the coming week though,” Imboiywa told the club’s official website.

Enosh is not the only one in the treatment room; Collins Ochieng has been absent so far in the season after suffering a thigh injury in preseason training and was earlier declared a long term absentee.

Mike Otieno was withdrawn at half time in the game against AFC Leopards the last time out but the doctor confirms he is fine and available for selection.