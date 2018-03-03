The last time these two teams faced each other, controversy reigned as Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo punched his opposite number Sam Ssimbwa after the latter's mocking celebration following a last minute equalizer.

Sofapaka - Posta Rangers Preview: Tricky outing for Batoto ba Mungu

This season, Batoto ba Mungu have been struggling to find their rhythm and after four matches, they are placed 7th on the 18-team table after registering two wins and two defeats.

In contrast to that, after three successive draws, Posta Rangers bounced back to winning ways against Chemelil, boosting the team's confidence.

The two sides have previously met ten times, with Sofapaka winning three times and losing five times, and two games ending in a draw. The last time the 2009 league champions recorded a win against the mail men was way back in 2012, a year they (Rangers) were relegated.

After Posta Rangers gained promotion again in 2016, Sofapaka have never defeated them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sofapaka: New signing Stephen Waruru was in a devastating form on Wednesday as his side won 2-1 against AFC Leopards, and the former soldier will want to replicate his display. With the odds against them, Sofapaka have no two ways but tighten the defense and that is where goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya comes in.

Posta Rangers: Since his arrival, Solomon Ngotho has been excellent for the mailmen, and he should be motivated enough to stop Batoto ba Mungu. Osborne Monday is getting back slowly, and after a perfect show last weekend, he will be aiming at doing the same.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Juma, Rodgers Aloro, Moussa Omar, Kilume Mohammed, Stephen Waruru, Elli Asieche, Umaru Kasumba, Michael Odour and Kepha Aswani.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi, Onyango Kennedy, Ngotho Suleiman Luke Ochieng, Titus Achesa, Osborne Monday, Danson Kago, Joseph Mbugi, John Nairuka, Gershon Likono and Jeremiah Wanjala.