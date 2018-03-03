Abia Warriors coach Patrick Ngwaogwu says playing away from their known home-ground won’t be any hindrance to them claiming the maximum points against Kwara United on Sunday at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku in a league tie.

Abia Warriors will beat Kwara United, says Patrick Ngwaogwu

The Umuahia side were beaten 2-0 by Niger Tornadoes in Minna last weekend and Ngwaogwu expressed that their precarious position in the league table with meager 11 points from 10 games have made all matches a must win for them and that they are going to explore all possibilities to achieve the three points against the Harmony Warriors.

“We won’t be playing in Umuahia because of the LMC decision to suspend us from the use of our home ground. We are working on it presently to ensure that we go back home as soon as possible. We are playing against Kwara United this weekend but we won’t allow our inability to play at home to affect us. Our players know what is at stake and they have promised that they will do their best to get the maximum points,” Ngwaogwu told Goal.

“The Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku might just be a blessing in disguise for us. We will go there and we are praying that our stay there is memorable. We have prepared a team that is ready fight for the points at stake.

“The players have a responsibility to lift their game. Kwara United won’t have it easy at all because we know that it is only a win that will help us more,” he disclosed.

The Emmanuel Deutsch side have had their stadium-Umuahia Township Stadium placed under suspension by the League Management Company because of the bad state of the stadium's playing turf.