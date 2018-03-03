Al Hilal managed to stay at the top of the Saudi Pro League and preserve their 4-point lead over Al Ahli after defeating Al Faisaly 1-0 in matchweek 23.

Historic Rivas goal against Al Faisaly strengthens Al Hilal position as table toppers

The match saw the attendance of Head of Saudi General Sports Authority Turki Al-Shaikh, and the head coach of the Saudi National Team Juan Pizzi.

Al Hilal took control of the first half and managed to prevent Al Faisaly from forming attacks, with Gelmin Rivas scoring the sole goal in the 29th minute with a header.

Rivas etched his name in Al Hilal history by becoming the first player to ever score at the new King Saud University Stadium.

In the second half, it was Al Faisaly who took control and threatened Al Hilal’s goal looking for an equalizer.

Al Hilal managed to keep the score at 1-0 and grab an important three points on the way to the league title, sitting on 49 points. Al Faisaly stay in 3rd place with 33 points, ahead of Al Nassr in 4th place by two points with a game in hand.