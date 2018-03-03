Katsina United’s fringe players must be patient, says Abdullahi Biffo

Katsina United coach Abdullahi Biffo has appealed to his fringe players especially his attackers to remain patient with him as he has them in his plans.

The Chanji Boys’ helmsman likes to operate with a striker in his formation and with over five attackers in the team it is difficult to make all of them happy unless he alters his strategy.

The former Niger Tornadoes and Abia Warriors’ coach said that he can only appeal to his players who are yet to play as they will like to, to continue to work harder for them to attract his attention.

“There is no how all the players can play at the same time. I want to appeal to them to continue to work harder. The ones that are currently playing are doing fine and they can only be changed if I see those that are better than them,” Biffo told Goal.

“We still have lots of matches to play and the season is still very long. We are going to use all the players in the team but those that are not playing presently should be patient.

“We have lots of good players in the team and this has made competition for places to be intense. It is good for the team. The draw we got in Jos is a testimony to our hard work on the team."