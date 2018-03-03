Illness forces El Kanemi Warriors’ Aniekwe out of Niger Tornadoes game

El Kanemi Warriors will face Niger Tornadoes on Sunday in a must-win topflight game without the services of their influential defender, Ebuka Aniekwe who is presently recovering from malaria fever.

The Borno Army defender has not trained as expected for the home duel with the Ikon Allah Boys and has been ruled out of the tie as he continues with rest of his treatment with the hope that he will pull through before their away tie with Kwara United.

“I won’t be playing the weekend game because of malaria that has rendered me weak for some days now. I have started treatment and in the next few days I should resume training. I will always like to play all games but no one can hold sickness even though no one plans for it,” Aniekwe told Goal.

“I know that the rest of the players will carry on without me. We really need to win the game well and I am sure we have the players to achieve that."

The defender stated that their inability to hit the ground running since the beginning of the season is still a mystery to him but assured that the Imama Amapakabo led side will bounce back very soon.

“I really do not know why we are currently struggling but we are going to overcome it very soon. We have the best coaches and the right blend of players. We do not deserve to be in the relegation zone at all,” he added.

Aniekwe has featured in eight matches for El Kanemi Warriors’ this season since he made his debut for the Borno Army in their opening game of the season against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.