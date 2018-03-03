Kedah lead big boys into FA Cup third round

Four of the 16 FA Cup second round matches were played on Friday night and the favourite from each tie were tested but ultimately progressed through to the third round of the competition. All but one of those ties featured the victors playing against teams from lower divisions.

In the only all Super League affair at Darul Aman Stadium, Negeri Sembilan managed to take Kedah into extra time but were eventually knocked out of the competition by a Baddrol Bakhtiar strike, one minute before the end of the allotted 30 minutes of extra time.

The defeat was also Azraai Khor's first game back in charge of Negeri but for Ramon Marcote, it continues the Red Eagles good momentum of consecutive wins, this was their third in as many matches.

At Shah Alam Stadium, PKNS FC recovered from the first defeat of the season last Sunday to triumphed 4-1 over FAM Cup side, Hanelang FC. Jafri Firdaus Chew and Nurridzuan Abu Hassan both got their first goal for their new club with Romel Morales and Rafael Ramazotti also getting on the scoresheet.

Former Johor Darul Ta'zim II striker Shafiq Shaharudin also found the back of the net for the first time this season, coming off the bench to score the second goal in Kelantan's 2-0 win over Terengganu City FC at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium. Cassio de Jesus had earlier scored the opener in the first half of the match.

In the final game of the night, Premier League outfit UiTM FC also had a relatively easy time against Perlis, notching up a comfortable 3-0 win at home. Bakary Dao grabbed a brace in the match while the other goal of the match was scored by Asnan Awal.

The FA Cup action continues the next two days with the remaining 12 matches played over the next two days.