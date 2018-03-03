PKNS need to be more aggressive, says Rajagobal following win

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

PKNS FC never got into second gear in their second round FA Cup match against FAM Cup side Hanelang FC on Friday, but that was enough for them to record a 4-1 win in the match, and advance to the third round of the competition.

However, head coach Datuk Rajagobal Krishnasamy expressed his concern over his men's lack of aggression in the win, when speaking in the post-match press conference.

"I had told my men before the match that we were going up against a team composed of experienced players that had nothing lose, and that we have to respect any team we play against.

"I'd known that it was going to be a tough match against Hanelang. We did well to open the scoring early, but before we could capitalise on the momentum we ended up conceding the equaliser.

"We did not play aggressively like we wanted. We managed to grab two goals later, but in the final 10 minutes we lacked aggression again and Hanelang pressed us. They were more aggressive on the ball and when trying to win possession," said Rajagobal.

But the former Malaysia head coach said that his men had moments of brilliance in the game, which he expects them to improve on in their next match.

"They showed positive things too, such as confidence when circulating the ball. We need to improve on this, as well as our organisation when not on the ball," added Rajagobal.

The AFF-Cup winning coach also told Goal when asked, that his side have no target of winning the cup.

"We have no particular target, only that we need to play with confidence. No team will be easy pickings," responded the 61-year old coach.