Kwara United have denied media claims that coach John Obuh has been fired as the handler of the team.

'He is still in charge' - Kwara United refutes coach Obuh's sack claims

On Friday afternoon, reports emerged that the former Flying Eagles coach had been dismissed, hence the rebuttal from the team's media officer Abdul Waheed.

The Harmony Warriors had suffered their second home defeat of the season at the hands of Rivers United at the Kwara Sports Stadium in Ilorin earlier on Sunday.

The Rivers United's defeat compounded the Ilorin based outfit's woes on their top-flight return, having only picked 10 points from possible 30 after 10 games this season.

And on Tuesday, the club's president Thomas Oladimeji issued a three-match ultimatum to the team's technical crew following their poor run of results.

"The move is geared towards repositioning the performance of the club in the NPFL," Oladimeji said in a statement.

"It is a wake-up call to the technical crew to look inward and address the loopholes. If urgent action is not taking to address the lackluster performance of the team after week ten matches, it may go out of hand which he added is not good for the image of the club and the good people of Kwara state.

"I would do everything humanly possible to give the technical crew and the players the necessary support but their performance needs to be improved upon."

Meanwhile, the management has expressed support to under-fire Obuh on Friday, saying: "Contrary to the report been circulated in the media that Kwara United technical adviser has been sacked.

"We wish to use this medium to express maximum support for the coach to excel at this trying period. It also called on concerned stakeholders to emulate similar gesture for positive results."

As it stands, Obuh is expected to lead his bottom-placed Ilorin based outfit to Omoku as they travel to face Abia Warriors on an adopted ground in a Week 11 encounter on Sunday.