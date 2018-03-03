Coach Ibrahim wants Kano Pillars to maintain momentum against Go Round

Kano Pillars head coach Musa Ibrahim has urged his side to maintain their high-flying momentum as they face Go-Round in a Nigerian topflight tie in Kano on Sunday.

Sai Masu Gida climbed up to second, having held Enugu Rangers to a 1-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium thanks to red-hot Junior Lokosa's ninth goal this season.

But the gaffer is unmoved by their exploits so far this season, having gone seven-match unbeaten so far, though he has lauded his players' commitment while asking for more.

"We did our best to get the victory in Enugu [last Sunday] but we were only able to come back home with a draw," Ibrahim told Goal.

"It was a good performance from us and I must commend my players because they gave their all as we planned to give our late player [Chinedu Udoji] a winning farewell against Enugu Rangers.

"It was fair a result and great that we came close and showed that we can fight for the maximum points either playing at home or away in the league.

"I'm glad the energy and determination the players are showing and I hope to continue to psyche them up for us to maintain our form and keep up the momentum.

"We must not get carried away by our performance so far because we are yet to really reach our best as a team and have a lot to do to get to that top level in our play.

"I’m impressed with the commitment of my boys as we are gradually finding our shape. But we must continue to fight in every game as a team to stay within the top two places. I must thank the management and the state government for the support they are giving us.

"We have no excuse than to stay focus and make the fans and people of Kano happy, more important now that we will face Go-Round FC in our next game. We will be ready for them."