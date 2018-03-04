Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Koscielny breaks down in Arsenal crisis talks

Koscielny breaks down during Arsenal crisis meeting

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny was left in tears during a crisis meeting held without Arsene Wenger, reports the Sun .

Koscielny admitted that his children are asking him why Arsenal are playing so badly to his team-mates, who have been deflated by consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City.

And Wenger has reportedly lost the support of the board less than a year after signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Balotelli invites offers from Juventus & Napoli

Mario Balotelli is planning to head back to Italy as a free agent and has invited offers from Serie A title hopefuls Juventus and Napoli.

The enigmatic frontman is running down his contract at Nice and is expected to have several options to consider at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is intending to step back up the football pyramid by securing a return to his roots in Italy.

Pedro set for €40m Atletico move

Chelsea forward Pedro is ready to return to his native Spain with Atletico Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Pedro began his career with Barcelona before moving to Chelsea in 2015, and lifted the Premier League last season under Antonio Conte.

But the forward feels he is being overlooked by Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as an overseas player, and has reportedly received a €40 million offer to move to the nation's capital.

Bayern choose Heynckes' successor

Bayern Munich have made contact with Freiburg coach Christian Streich and hope he will take over the Bundesliga giants from next season onwards, reports Bild.

Club favourite Jupp Heynckes stepped into the breach after Carlo Ancelotti's sacking, but the veteran will not stay on beyond the end of 2017-18.

Heynckes is also a big fan of Streich, and has professed his admiration for the 52-year-old in several interviews.

Man Utd ready £89m Ter Stegen bid

Manchester United are readying an £89 million offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, reports Don Balon

With speculation continuing to suggest that David de Gea could soon be heading home to Real Madrid, the Red Devils are busy putting contingency plans in place.

Jose Mourinho has put Barca's Germany international at the top of his wish list, with United prepared to spend big on another proven performer between the sticks.

Cenk set for rapid Everton departure

Cenk Tosun is set to return to Besiktas in the summer, having struggled to establish himself at Everton in the two months he has spent in England, according to the Liverpool Echo via TMW .

The striker impressed in the Champions League with the Turkish side in the first half of the season but has failed to find the net since making a £27 million move to Goodison Park in the summer, though he has played only twice.

Sane open to Madrid move

Leroy Sane is prepared to leave Manchester City this summer and form part of an exciting rebuilding project at Real Madrid, claims El Gol Digital .

The Germany international has starred for the Premier League leaders this season but is not guaranteed a starting berth under Pep Guardiola.

With that in mind, he is open to the idea of replacing Gareth Bale at Santiago Bernabeu.

Klopp eager for new Firmino deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it is important star forward Roberto Firmino signs a new contract at Anfield.

"It is very important for both sides. I think everything we are doing, the way we play, the way we give him the opportunity constantly to play - he deserves that," the Liverpool boss said.

Raiola urges Napoli to move for Balotelli

Mario Balotelli would be "ideal" for Napoli and his agent Mino Raiola has urged the Serie A leaders to sign the Nice star.

The Italian forward has been tipped for a move to Serie A or the Premier League in the summer, and his agent believes he would fit in well with Maurizio Sarri club.

Monaco confirm Geubbels interest

Monaco have confirmed their interest in Lyon youngster Willem Geubbels and hit out at the 16-year-old's club for suggesting previous wrongdoing relating to the transfers of Rachid Ghezzal and Jordy Gaspar.

Geubbels is regarded as one of France's most talented young players and has reportedly attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs during his time at Lyon.

Conte fires warning to Chelsea

Antonio Conte has fired a warning to Chelsea over the club's ambition as they find themselves 22 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of a meeting between the two sides on Sunday.

“I have great ambition, but I don't have money to spend for Chelsea," Conte told reporters at his pre-weekend press conference. "The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear."

Arsenal mulling over Modric

Arsenal are mulling over an ambitious bid to bring former Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric back to north London from Real Madrid, reports Don Balon .

The 32-year-old left the Premier League in 2012 and is understood to be keen on taking in a second spell in England after six successful years in Spain.

Mourinho joins Jorginho chase

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the hunt for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, reports the Daily Star .

The Red Devils are ready to open the bidding for the Brazil-born Italy international at £50 million, with Jose Mourinho in the market for someone to fill the void set to be created by Michael Carrick's retirement.

Raiola: Pogba isn't at war with Mourinho

There is “no war” raging between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, according to ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola.

Reports of a rift at Old Trafford have surfaced on the back of an apparent breakdown in the working relationship between a high-profile player and his demanding boss.

But the agent claims that his client "wants to win at Manchester United."

Liverpool like the look of Lemina

Liverpool could be about to raid Southampton again, with L'Equipe reporting that Mario Lemina is the next Saints star in Jurgen Klopp's sights.

With Emre Can running down his contract at Anfield, the Reds have identified a player with Premier League experience as an ideal option to bolster their midfield ranks.

Pep planning two more additions

Manchester City are sweeping their way to the Premier League title, but the Daily Mirror suggests Pep Guardiola will look to make two more big-money signings over the summer.

Despite boasting a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium, the man at the helm is eager to bring in another defender and a tricky winger.

Rakitic on Old Trafford radar

Manchester United's pursuit of a new midfielder could lead them to Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic, according to Diario Gol .

The Croatia international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and interest may be rekindled if those at Camp Nou suggest they would be open to offers.

Son to land new Spurs deal

Tottenham are ready to reward Son Heung-min with a lucrative new contract, reports The Sun .

The South Korean forward has netted 13 times this season, to go with the 21-goal return he managed in 2016-17 after establishing himself as a Premier League force to be reckoned with.

Martinez to Inter '90 per cent complete'

Lautaro Martinez's move to Serie A giants Inter is "90 per cent complete", according to Racing Club president Victor Blanco.

The 20-year-old striker has been strongly linked with a move away from Argentina for several months and appeared to be closing in on a switch to Atletico Madrid towards the end of 2017.

Liverpool told Barella price

Liverpool have been made aware that it will cost them £45 million to land Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, claims Calciomercato .

The Italy U21 international is attracting interest from across Europe, with Juventus also said to be keen on a player catching the eye in Serie A.

Wenger on his way?

Arsene Wenger will not be at Arsenal next season, says Paul Merson, with the Frenchman set to buckle under ever-mounting pressure.

Questions are once against being asked of the long-serving Frenchman as the Gunners struggle to force their way into the top four and reflect on a forgettable showing in the Carabao Cup final.

Red Bulls take Parker in Whitecaps trade

The New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps have worked out a massive trade on the eve of the MLS season, with Tim Parker heading to New York and the Canadian club acquiring Felipe Martins, $500,000 in allocation money and a 2018 international spot.

