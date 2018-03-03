Benjamin Mendy has distanced himself from quotes suggesting he has targeted the Manchester derby on April 7 for his long-awaited comeback from injury.

Mendy questions bullish Man City comeback comments

France international Mendy joined Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders from Monaco last July for a reported £52 million but, after a bright start at the Etihad Stadium, suffered a serious knee injury in September.

The 23-year-old left-back initially set the Champions League semi-finals, which begin on April 24, as a realistic date for his return.

But in quotes reported on City's website on Friday, Mendy indicated he could be back in action for City's clash with cross-town rivals United three weeks earlier.

"The Manchester derby is a realistic aim," City reported Mendy as saying.

"That's half clear in my mind. I really want to play that game."

However, replying to a City tweet quoting his words, Mendy suggested that may not be the case.

Mendy wrote, following a thinking-face emoji: "Hummm not sure where or when I said that but ... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I'm 100 per cent."

Mendy made just five appearances for City prior to his injury, but is determined to return this season and play his way into contention for a place in France's World Cup squad.