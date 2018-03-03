Delhi Dynamos ended their Indian Super League (ISL) season with a 2-2 draw against FC Pune City. They finished eighth on the table with 19 points from 18 matches.

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos’ Miguel Portugal - The only worry is Super Cup starts pretty late

Coach Miguel Portugal stated that his immediate target is to win the Super Cup but mentioned that he would have ideally preferred for the competition to kick-start as soon as possible.

“Super Cup is a good because it provides us with an opportunity to win a trophy. The only worry however is, that is starts after 15 days from the ISL. With the way we have been playing, I would have preferred it if it started immediately after the league ended. We will prepare properly for this competition and try to win it,” he said.

Kalu Uche, who scored a couple in the first half, was substituted around the 51st minute and Portugal explained his reasons for the same.

“Well Kalu had actually sprained his muscle in the first 10 minutes itself. Minutes after the break, I thought that he could aggravate his injury even further if he continued to play on. Hence I had to take him off,” he reasoned.

This is the second time that the Delhi-based outfit haven’t made it into the play-offs and Portugal was asked to sum up their season.

“In Spain they say, the most important the thing is not starting well but finishing well. For that reason, I can say I am happy. In the end, I think we played very good football and we won playing good football against the best team in the competition. I am happy because we have prepared so many young Indian players for the future,” he said.

On being asked to choose his favourites to win the ISL title, he picked up Albert Roca’s Bengaluru FC.

“I told Popovic that Albert Roca, Sergio Lobera (FC Goa haven’t yet made it into the play-offs) and Popovic, all of them have coached in Spain and are now in the play-offs. I am the only one left. However, for favourites, I will have to go with Roca’s Bengaluru,” he replied.