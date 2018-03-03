Jurgen Klopp has no intention of losing more key men at Liverpool, with the Reds aware of what it will take to keep Mohamed Salah and Co. happy.

Klopp details how Liverpool can keep Salah and Co. at Anfield

Philippe Coutinho saw his head turned by Barcelona in January, leading to a £142 million move, while Emre Can is continuing to run down his contract at Anfield and could be next to head for the exits.

Liverpool are, however, planning long term with those at their disposal and acknowledge that on-field success will help to fend off interest from afar.

Salah is among the star turns to be generating transfer talk at present, amid strong links to Real Madrid, and Klopp is aware that sporting and financial factors have to be considered by the Reds as they seek to keep prized assets on Merseyside.

He told reporters when quizzed on the future of in-demand talent: “Of course we want to keep them but they all have long contracts so it's not like we have a big rush to do it tomorrow.

“We are in constant talks, but our first job is to create something that everybody wants to be part of.

“There are a lot of football clubs around and if they pay then it's normal that a player thinks about it.

“We cannot convince them with money, we have to do it with the football. I believe it is a really interesting project here at the moment.”

Adding to that project is the priority for Klopp heading forward, with Liverpool having opted to wait until the summer before reinvesting the cash generated from Coutinho’s sale back into their squad.

Klopp added on his transfer plans: “We want to keep this team together and strengthen it.”

The Reds recently announced encouraging financial results, with chief operating officer Andy Hughes confirming that funds will be made available when the window of opportunity re-opens.

He said: “Performance on the pitch and the reinvestment in our squad is always a priority and following the club’s record signing last month we will look to invest again in the summer.”

Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk their record signing in January, with £75m paid to Premier League rivals Southampton, and they already have a summer deal in place for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.