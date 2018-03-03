Aizawl FC produced a stirring comeback on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, to down Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1. Mahmood Al Ajmi scored the opening goal for the visitors but Santosh Kashyap's men came back from behind to score three goals thanks to a brace by Leonce Dodoz and a strike from Lalkhawpuimawia.

I-League 2017-18: Gokulam Kerala's Bino George - Daniel Addo's absence was the turning point

Gokulam, who were unbeaten for four matches, which included wins against Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Minerva and a draw against Churchill Brothers, succumbed to a disappointing result.

Commenting on the loss, Gokulam coach Bino George said, "Our central defender Daniel Addo suffered an ankle injury. Even after medication, he told me that he cannot continue in the second-half. He suffered the injury two matches ago. But while defending a corner, he once again got injured in the same spot which aggravated the injury."

George further said that it was difficult for them to adjust to the conditions in Aizawl. "We were playing an away match and I am sure that Daniel's absence was the turning point. They play regularly on the same pitch, which also gives them an upper hand," said the Gokulam boss.

Bino Geroge suggested that they are still eyeing for a top six position so that they can directly qualify for the Super Cup. George added, "Right now we are in seventh position but we would like to finish in the sixth place. (I'm sure) all the other teams like Churchill Brothers and Chennai City FC will fight.

"This was our debut season, but next season we will have more time and will prepare better."

Gokulam play their final match of the season on March 6th against Mohun Bagan.