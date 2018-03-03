Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of failing to control their players against Wigan Athletic.

Manchester City fined over Wigan FA Cup fracas

Players were involved in a melee during last month's FA Cup tie at DW Stadium after Fabian Delph made a challenge on Wigan's Max Power.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially appeared set to book Delph, before he subsequently showed a straight red card as Wigan players surrounded the City man and the match official.

Pep Guardiola and Wigan coach Paul Cook clashed on the sidelines, as players had to be separated on the pitch.

City lost the tie 1-0, Will Grigg's second-half goal sending the League One side through to the fifth round at the expense of the Premier League leaders.

Sergio Aguero escaped punishment after City's record goalscorer was embroiled in an altercation with a Wigan supporter who invaded the pitch following the full-time whistle.