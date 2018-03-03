Aston Villa have been boosted by the injury return of goal scoring sensation Albert Adomah ahead of Saturday’s Championship encounter with Queens Park Rangers.

Aston Villa pass Adomah fit for Queens Park Rangers tie

The winger has been in the treatment room since picking up an injury in the derby win over Birmingham City last month.

Consequently, he missed games against Fulham, Preston North Ends and Sheffield Wednesday.

“Albert Adomah is back - and available for the QPR game this weekend,” the club announced on their official website.

“Adomah has been out since the derby win over Blues but has now returned to training.

“He's been on the fields of Bodymoor Heath all week and is now firmly in Steve Bruce's plans for Saturday.

“Jack Grealish is also on the way back, but the weekend Rangers clash could come too soon for the dynamic forward.

“However, he could well be fit to face Sunderland on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, Axel Tuanzebe and Alan Hutton are out for the weekend, both with hamstring injuries.”

Adomah’s return is refreshing for Villa considering he currently stands as the club’s top scorer in the Championship after matchday 34.

The Ghanaian, who has hit 13 goals in 27 appearances involving 24 starts, joined the Claret and Blue from Middlesbrough in summer 2016.

He has also been on the books of lower tier sides Barnet and Bristol City.