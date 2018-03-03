AmaZulu 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns: Sibusiso Vilakazi strikes twice to give the Brazilians a much-needed win

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways as Sibusiso Vilakazi struck twice in the second half to give his side a much needed win.

Sundowns travelled to Durban on Friday evening as they looked to maintain their advantage at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table against AmaZulu.

Usuthu though, were looking to complete a rare double over Pitso Mosimane’s men after they had beaten Sundowns earlier in the season.

As expected, coach Cavin Johnson opted for an experienced line-up which included former Masandawana forward Mabhuti Khenyeza and the evergreen Siyabonga Nomvethe.

Meanwhile, Sundowns had one eye on their upcoming trip to Rwanda, and that showed in Mosimane’s team selection.

Senior players such as Denis Onyango were rested for the clash, while Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane returned to the starting XI.

The opening half of the clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium was a feisty but exciting affair. Vilakazi in particular, looked dangerous while AmaZulu were a constant threat on the break.

The pace and experience of Nomvethe constantly had the Sundowns defence on their toes as he looked dangerous.

AmaZulu’s pressure was telling and they came close to opening the scoring with less than 15 minutes played. Michael Morton would count himself unlucky as his shot from close range was denied on the goal line by a Wayne Arendse clearance.

However, it was Sundowns who broke the deadlock through a penalty 22 minutes into the encounter.

Following a superb pass by Tebogo Langerman, Percy Tau was brought down in the box. Ricardo Nascimento stepped up and executed his penalty with aplomb, giving Sundowns the early advantage.

In response, AmaZulu had a glorious chance of their own to equalise before the half-hour mark when Khenyeza found himself unmarked in the box, but the veteran striker was unable to beat Razak Brimah with what was a rather tame effort.

Minutes later, Brimah would turn into a villain after he made a meal of a back pass. The Ghanaian keeper used his hands to avert the danger and an indirect free kick was awarded to AmaZulu. Mhlengi Cele stepped up and slid the ball past Brimah, drawing the KwaZulu-Natal outfit level.

Sundowns were certainly not pleased with conceding and they threw men forward in an effort to gain an advantage before the break. Tebogo Langerman would break free on the wing, but he blasted his effort well over the bar.

Prior to the half-time interval, Sundowns had one last chance to restore their lead, but this time, AmaZulu keeper Boalefa Pule would come out on top as he denied Zwane in a one-on-one situation, ensuring that they went into the break level.

The resumption of the second half saw the large crowd in attendance continue to be entertained by the action on offer.

Sundowns had a point to prove coming out of the tunnel, and they were rewarded five minutes after the restart as Vilakazi restored Sundowns’ lead. The 28-year-old showed good composure as he calmly slotted his effort into the corner of the AmaZulu net.

The goal led to Sundowns dictating the play and on the hour mark, they doubled their advantage. Vilakazi capitalized on a rebound after Zwane's effort had hit the upright.

There was arguably a hint of an offside by Zwane in the build-up to the goal which infuriated the fans and led to the game to be suspended for a few minutes due to fans throwing objects at the Sundowns technical bench and onto the field.

The stoppage seemed to take some of the shine off what had been a rather lively encounter until that point, and it remained a frustrating night for Tau, who was caught offside on a number of occasions.

With time running out, AmaZulu came close to a consolation when a looping header needed to be cleared off the line, while at the other end Sirino’s tricky almost saw him open his Sundowns account.

The South American showed impressive skill to beat his man only to then fire his shot into the side netting.

While AmaZulu kept probing for a consolation goal, it was not to be as Sundowns held on to stretch their lead at the top of the log to seven points.