Juventus sweating on Higuain ahead of crunch clash with Spurs

Gonzalo Higuain faces a race to be fit in time for Juventus' Champions League trip to Tottenham but fellow forward Paulo Dybala will return to Massimiliano Allegri's starting line-up for Saturday's game at Lazio.

Higuain sustained an ankle injury during the derby against Torino two weeks ago and, even though he was given an international recall by Argentina on Thursday, he is still not ready for a return to club action.

Conversely, Dybala missed out on a place in Jorge Sampaoli's national squad but Allegri views him as the man for the job in attack at the Stadio Olimpico despite a recent hamstring problem.

"Higuain won't be ready," he told reporters. "He still has a bit of nuisance with his ankle.

"As for London, we'll think about that in a few days. You have to be confident.

"We will think about the Champions League next week. Now, let's focus on tomorrow's game. It's a very important game for us and for them. It will be a very big day for all of Serie A.

"Dybala will be in the game from the first minute."

The capital clubs could have a major impact on the destination of the Scudetto, with leaders Napoli entertaining Roma after Lazio host Juve.

Allegri's men were beaten by the Biancocelesti in a dramatic Supercoppa Italiana last August, while Simone Inzaghi's men also prevailed at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A two months later.

"We lost the last two games due to making mistakes," Allegri said when assessing Juve's third-placed opponents.

"They are a physical and technical team who deserve the position they have.

"They give little away and are well trained by Inzaghi. Moreover they are very good on high balls and in the aerial battles.

"[Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most interesting young players in Europe and you don't need my judgement to say that."