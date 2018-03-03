Geria gone but George in Victory frame

Melbourne Victory are resigned to losing Jason Geria to Japanese football but haven't given up on taking A-League derby winner Leroy George to Tokyo this week.

Geria and Victory have agreed terms for a transfer to J2 League club JEF United, and the right-back could leave his A-League home of six years as soon as this weekend.

The deal is still subject to personal terms and a medical, but neither are expected to block the 24-year-old's first overseas move.

And judging by the scene at AAMI Park on Friday night, Geria is gone.

He was left out of the starting team but richly embraced by coach Kevin Muscat as he came on with half an hour remaining.

The popular full-back also stayed long after the final whistle to recognise the fans at the Victory end in a sign of his looming departure.

"He's certainly had a big contribution tonight and it typifies the contribution he's made to the football club," Muscat said.

"Leading into the game, that decision - whether to start Jason or not - (we were) planning without him.

"All I can say at the moment is the football club has agreed terms and the rest is going to have to play out."

Victory are understood to be pocketing the best part of $1 million for his transfer.

The last Australian to play for the club was Mark Milligan, who left Victory a month ago for Saudi Arabian football.

The pair's mid-season departure has Muscat's side looking a little skinny ahead of the final two months of the season, which includes a finals campaign and the Asian Champions League.

Which is why the club can barely afford to lose George - who was substituted out of the 2-1 derby win with tight hamstrings - for their trip to play Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old's affliction looked serious but he was walking freely on his way out of AAMI Park.

"He was feeling both sides, both hamstrings which is normally a good sign. We'll have to assess him and have a look at him," Muscat said.

"If it is cramp, if it is a little bit of soreness, he'll travel."

Victory picked up their second league win in seven days on Friday night, edging them to within a point of City in third place.

Muscat hailed his players' resilience, particularly that of Leigh Broxham, who set up the match-winner after conceding a penalty.

"The ball from Leigh, it'll be difficult to play a better pass this season," he said.

"He put it on Leroy's head, it's probably his first ever goal with his head. A collector's item."