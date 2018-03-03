Unai Emery has defended Paris Saint-Germain's communication over Neymar's injury.

Emery defends PSG's Neymar injury communication

It was confirmed this week that the Brazil captain needs surgery on a hairline fracture to the fifth metatarsal on his right foot, an injury he sustained in the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille last weekend.

Head coach Emery initially dismissed suggestions that his star forward would go under the knife, despite media reports to the contrary, and stated his optimism that he would face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in which they trail 3-1.

The player's father, Neymar Sr, quickly weighed in, though, insisting that an operation would result in a quicker recovery time.

Brazil's team doctor Dr Rodrigo Lasmar then claimed that Neymar would be absent for around three months, and there have been suggestions that PSG's preferred treatment options were at odds with the national team's.

But Emery, addressing a news conference ahead of PSG's clash against Troyes, says the club only released information when it was available and that the plethora of stories and reports over such a high-profile player are "normal".

"Firstly, it is an injury that can happen to any player," he said. "As it is Neymar much more information and speculation came out.

"We communicated clearly, from our team doctor, the national team doctor, our sports director. The choice was made. We tried to do the best for the player and the club.

"I saw his [x-ray], I saw a fifth metatarsal [fracture], I had this injury, I know it. There is a recovery process. He is an important player, but we will have to answer without him."

On the differences in communication, he added: "When I arrived, I was told about the surroundings. Many things that come out are not true.

"We are not going to spend our time confirming or denying [reports]. Inside the club we are united and strong. We talk a lot around PSG and it's normal, it's a big club."

Emery added that it remains unclear if Neymar will play again for PSG this season, and confirmed that Kylian Mbappe (foot), who was hurt in the Coupe de France win over Marseille in midweek, remains a doubt for the fixture against Troyes.

"We're going to wait for the afternoon training, Alphonse Areola, Marquinhos and Kylian [are doubts]," he said.

"The next few hours are important and we'll see this afternoon if they feel ready, they are 100 per cent, it is important to wait."