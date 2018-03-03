Eric Tinkler resigns as SuperSport United head coach

SuperSport United have parted ways with head coach Eric Tinkler effective immediately.

According to the club, Tinkler tendered his resignation on Friday following a series of poor results.

Matsatsantsa have won three of their last 21 games in all competitions, and they were knocked out in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

"SuperSport United have agreed to release Eric Tinkler from his contract with immediate effect following his resignation as Head Coach earlier today," read a statement.

Tinkler said he had been in discussion with the club about the team's poor performances, saying he had not been satisfied with the players' response out on the pitch.

According to Tinkler, the only for the Tshwane giants to get out of their current position is to have a 'fully unified and committed response from the players'.

“I have been in discussion with club management about the poor performance of the team for a while now. In reflecting on the last few games, I have not been satisfied with the response out on the pitch," Tinkler said in the statement released by the club.

"I believe we can turn things around but the only way of getting out of our current position is to have a fully unified and committed response from the players and I haven’t been able to get that from them. So, it seems best for all parties that we part ways," said Tinkler.

"I wish the Club all the best and I am glad I could add to their trophy cabinet with MTN8,“ he concluded.

Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa CEO Stanley Matthews admitted that the league results have not been up the required standards, before adding that the management still believes in the group of players they have.

"We decided to accept Eric’s resignation today. Clearly, the league results achieved have not been up to the standards we set for ourselves," said Matthews.

"We have 17 consecutive top 8 finishes under our belt. So, to be in the position we currently find ourselves is not easy to accept. We believe in the group of players we have, in their playing ability as well as their desire to fight for the club,” concluded Matthews.