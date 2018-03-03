AFC Leopards told to reinstate coach Robert Matano

AFC Leopards have been told to reinstate coach Roberta Matano as head of the technical bench with immediate effect.

Matano is on the brink of joining the growing list of coaches that have been shown the door by the club in the last two seasons, should he fail to convince AFC Leopards' Management Committee next Tuesday to spare his job.

Matano was suspended on Friday, for, among other reasons, failure to control the dressing room, punctuated with a string of poor results.

Suspended Matano will miss a trip to Awendo where AFC Leopards are set to play Sony Sugar. But Ingwe have now been put on the spot by one of the branches, so far unimpressed by the frequency at which the club is changing the technical bench.

Amani Woodley Branch have jumped to the defence of Matano warning that such moves are the source of financial burden to the club.

“For a long time now, the club has been known to hire and fire at will, both the Technical Bench and the players thus plunging the club into financial difficulties because those being dismissed must be paid.

“This cycle of events can only be termed as some sort of madness. The league has just started and the coach had just signed 17 new players into his squad and naturally you would expect that he will be given time to find his way, but six matches; (lost two, won one and drawn three) and the coach is told to step aside,” lamented the Branch chairman, Abel Wafula in a statement obtained by Goal.

Wafula further said that the events at The Den makes it difficult to grow the fan base, terming the whole scenario as ‘lack of seriousness’.

“This is total lack of seriousness and disrespect to professionalism. It actually puts the branches in a much difficult position of trying to convince members to renew their membership. Our advice to the management is to recall the coach with immediate effect and allow him to carry out his mandate.”

Matano signed a new contract early in the year after seeing off six-month spell at The Den.

The ‘Lion’ joined AFC Leopards last July and steered the club to safety following a turbulent season in 2017.