Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have a pathetic season to say the least. The club which has qualified in each of the three seasons into the play-offs has for the first time failed to make the cut.

ISL 2017-18: Ashley Westwood steps down as ATK’s interim coach

Ahead of their final league game this Sunday against NorthEast United FC, interim coach Ashley Westwood has put in his papers. In the seven games since he took charge, the club has only managed to win a single point from a possible 21. They have lost six matches and drawn just once.

In fact, their performance graph has further dipped since they sacked Teddy Sheringham on January 20th who had helped amass 12 points from 10 matches.

“ATK Spokesperson confirms that Ashley Westwood has decided to step down from the role of Interim Head Coach for ATK ,” read a statement issued by the Kolkata franchise.

It remains to be seen who shall take charge of the team for their final league game and the Super Cup play-off tie.