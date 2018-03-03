Three of the nine Kenyan Premier League matches have been slotted for live TV coverage.

Three weekend matches scheduled for Live coverage

League leaders, Gor Mahia match against Bandari as well as Sofapaka tie with Posta Rangers will headline Saturday’s fixtures live on TV.

Sofapaka's home match has been moved to Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium from Narok due to TV scheduling.

Only one of the four fixtures for Sunday will be beamed live; a tie pitting second placed Mathare United against Thika United, to be aired by both Y254TV and ViuSasa according to KPL website.

Saturday’s fixtures:

Sofapaka vs Posta Rangers – 2.00 PM (Live on KTN Home, NTV, Y254TV and ViuSasa)

Gor Mahia vs Bandari – 4:15 PM (Live on KBC Channel 1 and ViuSasa)

Chemelil Sugar FC vs Zoo FC – 2.00 PM in Chemelil Sports Complex.

Vihiga United vs Nakumatt FC – 3.00 PM in Bukhungu Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar FC vs Kakamega Homeboyz – 3.00 PM in Sudi Stadium.

Sunday fixtures:

Thika United vs Mathare United (Y254TV and ViuSasa).

Sony Sugar FC vs AFC Leopards – Awendo Green Stadium.

Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker FC – Afraha Stadium.

Wazito FC vs Kariobangi Sharks – Camp Toyoyo