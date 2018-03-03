The UAE Arabian Gulf League matchweek 18 may have seen the end of the entertaining title race as Al Ain thrashed their rivals Al Wahda 6-2 to keep a firm hand on top spot with 41 points, ahead of the Abu Dhabi-based club by four points.

UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al Ain thrash Al Wahda in historic Clasico

The first half saw Al Ain go 2-0 up, but a Balasz Dszudszak brace between the 67th and 70th minute sent Al Wahda fans into a frenzy as they quickly came back into the game. However, Al Ain piled on the misery and scored three within the next 10 minutes to make it 5-2, before scoring the killer sixth in injury time to grasp the league trophy with one hand.

While Al Wahda’s title challenge faltered, Al Wasl’s title challenge is all but over as they lost to Dubai rivals Al Nasr 2-1 at home thanks to a Marcelo Cirino brace from the penalty spot. Al Nasr stayed in 4th place, but moved on level points (32) with Al Wasl in 3rd place.

Elsewhere in the league, Shabab Al Ahli defeated Al Jazira 2-1 with a last-gasp winner to move up to 6th place with 24 points, just a point behind their 5th placed opponents for the week.

There are still two games left from the lower half of the table for the week, with Hatta and Dibba facing off while Emirates look to survive relegation against a revitalized Sharjah.