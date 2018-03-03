ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC sign Victor Perez to replace Edu Garcia

Bengaluru FC have roped in Victor Perez Alonso for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. The 30-year-old has been signed as a replacement for Edu Garcia who joined Zhejiang Lucheng, a China League outfit last week.

Perez has played for the likes of Alcorcon, SD Huesca, Real Valladolid, Levante, Chicago Fire, Cordoba and Wisla Krakow. Interestingly, he played alongside former Bengaluru FC midfielder Alvaro Rubio at Valladolid.

“I was at the stadium to watch the game last night (against Kerala Blasters) and enjoyed the way the team played. The atmosphere was fantastic too. I’m really happy to be here and cannot wait to get on the pitch and contribute to all that this club is trying to achieve,” said Perez who will the No.44 shirt.

Coach Albert Roca was pleased to have brought Perez on board as the player would add solidity to their midfield.

“We are happy to have got Victor on board for the rest of the season. He is an experienced player and will provide us with a good option as we enter the business end of the season. The ISL play-offs are at the door and we even have the AFC Cup and the Super Cup to play for, where his experience will come handy,” said the Bengaluru boss.

Bengaluru FC have qualified for the ISL play-offs in some style as they finished table-toppers with 40 points.