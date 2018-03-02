Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that he could move to MLS from Manchester United.

'LA is a nice city' - Ibrahimovic hints at MLS move

The Sweden striker is currently sidelined with a knee injury, having played just seven times in all competitions this season.

Ibrahimovic's contract at United expires this summer, and it is currently unclear if he will be offered an extension by Jose Mourinho's side.

The 36-year-old is thus exploring his options and has now claimed that he could move to the American top-flight, having expressed his admiration for Los Angeles.

“I did not know that several Swedes went to MLS,” Ibrahimovic told SportExpressen.

“That means it’s tempting to play in the United States.

“Los Angeles is a nice city and I’ve been there a lot on vacation. It is laid back. I think it’s rumours all the time [about my future]. When I play and when I do not play it is rumours. That’s good, that means I live.”

Ibrahimovic retired from Sweden duty in 2016, following the European Championships, but he has also hinted that he may return to the international fold for the World Cup this summer.

"I miss the national team. If I want, I do it. I want to feel I can deliver a good performance," he said.

"We'll see, it's a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don't want to come just because I'm somebody. The door isn't closed for anything."