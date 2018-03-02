Harambee Stars Captain and Tottenham midfielder, Victor Wanyama’s goal against Liverpool has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the month for February.

Victor Wanyama to battle Salah and Aguero for EPL award

Wanyama scored a stunning long-range strike at Anfield in 2-2 a draw against Liverpool on February 5.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's second goal in the draw also made it to the list alongside Sergio Aguero’s fourth goal for Manchester City over Leicester City.

Brighton’s star, Jose Izquierdo received two nominations for his goals against Stoke City and West Ham.

Nominees: Victor Wanyama (Spurs) vs Liverpool, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Spurs, Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) vs Leicester, Jose Izquierdo (Brighton) vs Stoke, Adam Smith (Bournemouth) vs Newcastle, Mario Lemina (Southampton) vs West Brom, Jose Izquierdo (Brighton) vs West Ham.