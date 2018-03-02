Starting from this Friday, the Premier Soccer League has a number of mouth-watering clashes to look forward to, but the Soweto Derby will take the centre stage.

Orlando Pirates striker Augustine Mulenga could debut against Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates will play hosts to their nemesis, Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon at the iconic FNB Stadium.

With three points at stake, both sides are set to unveil their new players whom they signed during the January transfer window and look to them to become Derby heroes.

Amakhosi have Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro who are both in line of making their Soweto Derby debuts.

Apart from Xola Mlambo, the Buccaneers are likely to play their Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga, who is yet to make his Premier Soccer League debut.

Mulenga impressed the Pirates technical team headed by Serbian manager, Sredojevic during the 2019 Caf African Nations Championship tournament in Morocco.

The former Zanaco FC and Nkwazi FC player netted three goals earlier this year, including a brace against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

According to Sredojevic, the Chipolopolo international is currently the best player from the Southern African nation and could make his bow for the 1995 African champions.







“I belong to those people on the continent who not only love African football but also witness how kids are growing on our continent‚” said the Serbian manager.

“And I remember him when he was with Nkwazi FC‚ and have seen how he played in the Champions League with Zanaco,” revealed Sredojevic.

“I have followed him‚ even when he has had the hardest thing in his life when Zambia played Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier,” added the Bucs’ boss.

‘Micho’ dropped a hint that the 28-year-old attacker could make his debut for Bucs and play alongside his countryman, Justin Shonga.

The coach said he welcomes the Zambian in the PSL and hopes he will display the form that made him a darling of the Zambian football fans.

“We are welcoming him in our family. And the Orlando Pirates football family has a very accommodative big space and big heart for everyone,” continued the ex-Uganda boss.

“And we expect that with the amount of talent shown in the last match where he played against Ivory Coast in Chan‚ that South African football lovers are looking to see something in that fashion,” noted the coach.

“His arrival as the best player from Zambia at present is an asset to our (South African) football‚ and asset to us as a team. And we are looking that he will add value to the team,” concluded the manager.