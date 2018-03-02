Barbarouses trolls VAR over Melbourne derby goal

Melbourne Victory forward Kosta Barbarouses has scored twice in the derby against Melbourne City, but only the second goal counted.
Barbarouses was on the end of a cross and created history when he hit the back of the net after less than a minute.
However, the goal was overturned on review after replays showed Besart Berisha was offside in the lead-up.
Just over 10 minutes later, Barbarouses scored again and this time it counted for real as Berisha fed the Kiwi through the middle before a fine finish past opposing goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.
And didn't he love it.
After celebrating with his teammates, Barbarouses mimicked the TV review signal -- making a square with his two index fingers -- to stick it to the VAR.
After it was lightly speculated that the FFA could fine the New Zealand international, Victory fans offered to cover any sanction that hits Barbarouses:
Victory went into the half-time break leading 1-0, with a scuffle along the touchline breaking out in injury time.
City's Scott Jamieson and Victory's Thomas Deng engaged in a shoving match before more than a dozen players made their way to the incident.
VAR made headlines in England's FA Cup this week in Tottenham's 6-1 win over Rochdale: