Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes that retirement is still a long way off.

I am not used to sitting on the bench, says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana

Kakana, who will be turning 33 in May, has been one of Masandawana’s standout players, guiding them to several achievements domestically and on the continent.

But while many would believe that Kekana would now be planning to wind down his career, the Bafana Bafana international is adamant that he still has a few more years in him before he eventually hangs up his boots.

“I am 32 years old this year. So, I see myself playing until 39 years,” Kekana was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“I feel good and fresh. I will look and see how far my legs can take me but at the moment I can’t predict anything, I just have to enjoy the moment,” he explained.

Meanwhile, with Sundowns currently favourites to claim the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, Kekana has an opportunity to add another medal to his impressive collection.

“It is special for me to win silverware because it has been a dream for me since I was young. Every time I win a trophy, it has meaning but the feeling is always the same and special. I always look forward to achieving it again,” Kekana said.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has opted to utilise Kekana sparingly in recent times as the Brazilians mentor looked to give him a rest ahead of what will be a hectic next few months for Sundowns, but Kekana admits that it has taken some getting used to having to watch from the sidelines.

“I am not used to it, but I love seeing my team win. I’ve been a team player all my career and I want to see myself playing on the pitch, on the green grass, that’s where I love seeing myself. It gives me joy to see my team play and it gives me joy to see myself part of the team,” he reflected.

“I’ve managed to grow as player and understand that the team is more important than me as player. Whatever the team needs, I am a captain of the team and as a captain you need to sacrifice yourself more than anybody in the team. I have to support whoever plays,” he continued.

“As a player, if you ask me about the next match, I want to play and take part in every match that Sundowns takes part in. I am one player who doesn’t like to sit when people play, especially when I am fit,” he concluded.