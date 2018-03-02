Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC on Saturday evening at the Marina Arena, Chennai.

Game ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Chennaiyin FC v Mumbai City FC

Date

Saturday, March 3

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

Chennaiyin FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Raphael Augusto

MUMBAI CITY FC XI:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: Sahil Tavora (Red Card)



Key Players: Everton Santos, Achille Emana.

GAME PREVIEW

Despite registering successive draws in their last two games, Chennaiyin FC qualified to the playoffs and will look to finish as high as possible by registering a win against a Mumbai City side who crashed out of the race for a berth in the semi-final after a shocking 1-5 defeat at the hands of Delhi Dynamos last week.

After edging out FC Goa 1-0, the Super Machans scored a late equaliser against Jamshedpur and fired blanks in a 0-0 draw with Kerala Blasters in Kochi to take their tally to 29 points from 17 games. The result from their last league stage game could possibly determine their opponents in the semi-final.

Mumbai City's hopes of making it to the playoffs were finally crushed by a lethal Delhi Dynamos side but they have been inconsistent right from the start of the season. Only once have they registered back-to-back wins in the fourth season of Indian Super League.

Inigo Calderon had to slot in at centre-back in their match against Blasters due to the unavailability of Mailson Alves, who was suspended. The combination of Alves and Henrique Sereno has been a crucial feature of the team from the South in their journey to the knockout round. Chennaiyin are third on the list for the least number of goals conceded are second on the list for most number of clean sheet secured this season.

Mumbai City's three-man backline has been a hit-and-miss. The Mumbai-based team has only kept three clean sheets so far and due to their nature of starting games on the backfoot. Lucian Goian and co. have completed 447 tackles and committed a league-high 263 fouls in 17 games. Chennaiyin are close behind in the list for tackles attempted (434) and we can expect a strong battle in midfield when these two teams take the field on Saturday.

In attack, Jeje Lalpekhlua's lack of goals in recent games could be a cause for concern for John Gregory. The 'Mizo Sniper' was left isolated for most of the game in Kochi and had to be replaced in the second half. The Indian national team striker hasn't scored in his last five goals for the Marina Machans.

Achille Emana has had to single-handedly create goalscoring chances for Mumbai City for most of the season and the lack of creative output has severely hurt their chances of mounting a title challenge. Everton Santos have impressed in patches whereas Balwant Singh's form has been like a sine wave, going up and down one week after another.

The game could also come down to both Indian goalkeepers at opposite ends of the field. Amrinder Singh has put in a decent shift this season but had to pick out balls from the net 28 times, and letting in five goals in their last game won't help his confidence at all. Karanjit, on the other hand, put in a stellar goalkeeping performance against Kerala Blasters a few days ago and will be in the mood again when Mumbai come calling.

Mumbai City will be looking to end their season on a high but other than that, they have nothing to play for. Chennai City has a chance to climb up the table and that should present us with an interesting 90 minutes of footballing action