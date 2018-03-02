Host Sony Sugar psyched up ahead of AFC Leopards duel

Kenyan Premier League side Sony Sugar defeated AFC Leopards in both legs last season by an identical 1-0 scoreline.

Host Sony Sugar psyched up ahead of AFC Leopards tie

The two teams are set to face each other this weekend in the top tier once again at Awendo Green Stadium.

The sugar cane farmers head coach Babu Salim is well aware of the dangers posed by Ingwe.

"Last season we claimed maximum points from them, and one thing I am sure is that they will be aiming at getting revenge. They will not want a repeat (of last season result), and that will make it hard for both sides since we also want a win.

"We have prepared really well. Last year's wins proved nothing is impossible. We want to get three points again. It is about discipline on the pitch, and taking your chances."

AFC Leopards goes into the match with wounds sustained in a 2-1 defeat to Sofapaka on Wednesday.