Bidvest Wits will look to continue climbing the ladder on the PSL standings when they welcome Baroka FC to the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

Friday's PSL Joint Preview: Baroka visit Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City host Chippa United

The Students appear to have found their old form and they're winning games again. They find themselves in the Top 8 bracket with 28 points from 22 league games.

Gavin Hunt’s men have won thrice and lost twice in their last six matches in all competitions, and they have the chance to overtake Baroka, provided they win by three clear goals.

Lehlohonolo Majoro is currently their go-to-guy having scored four goals for them since the beginning of 2018, but Wits will have to defend smart as Baroka has Gift Motupa at their disposal.

Motupa has scored eight goals in the league this season, and he will be key in ensuring that Baroka remain in the Top 8.

The Limpopo-based outfit also has Mpho Kgaswane should Motupa not come to the party on the night. The Botswana attacker scored twice in Baroka's previous match against Cape Town City.

Both teams have been scoring goals from the first to the last quarter of their games this season. This means fans can expect an attacking game from the word go.

Wits hold the psychological advantage going into this encounter, especially because Baroka are still smarting from the departures of Oscarine Masuluke and Olaleng Shaku.

Baroka released the duo this week after some internal disciplinary processes, and this could still be playing in the minds of those who are left behind.

Another factor could be that Baroka have not beaten Wits in the two sides' previous four matches. Wits won all four of their games against Baroka and scored nine goals in the process.

At the Athlone Stadium, Cape Town City will take on Chippa United.

The Citizens are in danger of dropping out of the Top 8 having lost their last three league matches, and they face an equally wounded side in Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys are winless in their last five league games - four draws and one defeat. Their current form should be a cause for concern for coach Teboho Moloi, who had high hopes of finishing in the top four.

Moloi's charges are currently placed ninth on the standings, with 27 points from 22 games, while City find themselves in seventh position with 31 points.

This is expected to be a closely contested affair as both City and Chippa have not been scoring enough this season.

Benni McCarthy's men have scored 21 goals, while Chippa have found the back of the net just 19 times this season.

Also, City have kept eight clean sheets, but Chippa look solid at the back with 10 clean sheets in 22 matches.

Whoever wants it more will have to be brave enough to take control of the game from the first whistle.