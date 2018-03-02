Weather tampers with Chemelil Sugar home fixtures

Chemelil Sugar’s remaining first leg home fixtures will now kick off at least an hours earlier.

Weather causes changes in Chemelil Sugar home fixtures

This change follows the onset of heavy rains in the Chemelil area and the unpredictable weather will now see the Millers' home matches kick-off times changed from 3:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

The changes will be effective this Saturday, in a tie against Zoo FC, to be played at the Chemelil Sports Complex.

The match will kick off at 2.00 PM instead of 3:00 PM.

The changes, though, excludes a rescheduled home match with Gor Mahia which will now take place on Wednesday, 25 April 2018 instead of Saturday, 17 March 2018.

That match will be played in Kisumu and will kick off at 3:00 PM.

The rescheduling is due to Gor Mahia’s Caf fixtures, where remaining Kenyan representative in the continental assignment are expected to play Espérance de Tunis on the weekend of 16/17/18 March 2018.

Also excluded from the change is Chemelil Sugar's home match against AFC Leopards which will be played in Kisumu on Sunday, 06 May 2018, kick off 3:00 PM according to information on the official KPL website.