ISL 2017-18: Albert Roca’s Bengaluru FC enter the record books

Bengaluru FC rewrote the record books on Thursday, winning their 13th match in the debut Indian Super League (ISL) season. They registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore in what was the final game of the league stage.

Their winning percentage of 72.2 per cent is the best ever in the 22 year old history of Indian football’s top tier.

The previous record was held by two I-League teams from Goa.

Karim Bencherifa's Salgaocar FC and Armando Colaco's Dempo SC had both recorded a winning percentage of 69.2 per cent during their league winning campaigns in 2010-11 and 2011-12 respectively, when they had emerged triumphant in 18 out of their 26 games.

Back in 1998-99, East Bengal had won four of their five games in the first round of the National Football League (NFL), but it was a different format back then, akin to how the second division is held these days, where winners from different groups come together to play a final round.

Bengaluru FC’s remarkable form this season only goes on to suggest the tremendous effort put in by the likes of Albert Roca and co. It must be noted that last year the club finished fourth in the I-League and only qualified into the AFC Cup play-off stages thanks to their triumph in the final edition of the Federation Cup.

Miku, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have been the star performers for this Bengaluru FC side, who currently look like the favourites for the ISL title.

It will be interesting to see if the club manages to continue their record of winning at least one title per season.

Can they make it five in five?