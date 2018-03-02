I-League 2017-18: Churchill Brothers v Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Relegation-threatened Churchill Brothers take on Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday evening.

Date

Saturday, March 3

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS

Injured : None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Nicholas Fernandes, Dawda Ceesay

MOHUN BAGAN

Injured: None

Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Akram Moghrabi, Cameron Watson





GAME PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan will look to do the double over Churchill Brothers on Saturday in Goa in order to keep their faint I-League title hopes alive. Till now the Kolkata giants are still in the championship race but if Minerva register a draw on Friday against Chennai City, Bagan's hopes of winning the title will vanish.

The Mariners are coming on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Indian Arrows in Goa earlier this week. The highest goal scorer in the league, Aser Dipanda, scored his 12th goal of the season to guide his team to a win.

Revenge will be on Churchill's mind on Saturday when they take on the Green and Maroons. The Goan side had suffered a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of the Kolkata giants the last time they met at the Barasat Stadium.

Things at Churchill have changed since that match. They have tried and tested several new foreign players and are now stronger and more confident. It is a must-win game for the Red Machines as it is a question of their survival in the top tier.

Mohun Bagan too have witnessed a change in their fortune as their performance graph has taken a dip. Sony Norde and Yuta Kinowaki suffered dreadful injuries in that fateful match. While Kinowaki returned to the side after a long time, Norde could never recover and had to quit the side. It is safe to say that their match against the Goans at Barasat spelt doom for the Mariners.

Churchill have recruited two new foreign strikers after Koffi Mechac and Kalu Ogba had to leave due to injuries. Frincis Onyeama and Jeancy Zunapia have definitely strengthened the side since their arrival. Frincis had also scored a late equaliser against Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous match to snatch a vital point.

Can Mohun Bagan do a double on Churchill and move further in the league table or will Alfred Fernandes' men seek revenge and try to move out of the relegation zone?