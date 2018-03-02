Shopee launches ticketing platform for Malaysian football fans

Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) and Shopee signed a deal on Friday that would see the e-commerce platform be the title sponsor of the 2018 FA Cup.

The agreement also saw the creation of a FMLLP store on the Shopee platform which will serve as the avenue for fans to purchase their match tickets as well as other related merchandises.

The move looks to have started off on a positive note as the current store page showed eight matches from the FA Cup and Super League already sold out.

Fans have certainly taken advantage of the buy one free one campaign that Shopee held in conjunction with the sealing of the new partnership with FMLLP.

To further entice fans, Shopee is also giving their users a chance to VVIP and normal tickets to the FA Cup final when they purchase match tickets.

On top of the commercial element, Shopee will also be holding football workshops across Malaysia catering to children and teenagers age between 7 to 23 to support the development of football among Malaysian youths