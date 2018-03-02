Enugu Rangers' Ogunbote saddened by Plateau United defeat

Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has described as unfortunate their 1-0 defeat to Plateau United at the Jos International Stadium.

Chizoba Amaefule's 77th-minute strike in the Week 9 rescheduled encounter that saw the Flying Antelopes suffer their first defeat in five consecutive games.

With their impressive run halted by the Peace Boys, the former tactician admits defeat in good faith, extolling the pedigree of the title holders as he vows to make amends against Sunshine Stars.

"I think it was an unfortunate one for us, losing to Plateau United. I'm really disappointed we could not get anything from this game," Ogunbote told Goal.

"We did all we could to leave Jos with a least a point though looks not enough and unfortunately it was not to be because we lost it at the latter part of the game to the home team.

"Yes, Plateau gave us a tough game and took their chance to win. You know every team in the premiership is good, more importantly, they won the league title last season and we should know that they are currently playing on the continent.

"All we need to do is to take the positives which are an internal matter within us and when we get home we will make amends where necessary by dotting I's and crossing the T's. But it was a good game that we would have ended with a better result.”