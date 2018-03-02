We almost got a draw against Sunshine Stars - MFM's Jonathan Zikiye

MFM defender Jonathan Zikiye says his side 'almost got a draw' at the Akure Sports Complex but they ended up losing 2-1 to Sunshine Stars.

The Olukoya Boys went into the game following their barren home draw against Lobi Stars and had hoped to rub more salt in the wound of the relegation-threatened Owena Whales.

But Sikiru Alimi's first-half opener and Tago Adebogun's 78th-minute finish overpowered Fidelis Ilechukwu's side despite Nojeem Akinyemi's consolation for the visitors.

And the former Kano Pillars man blamed their wastefulness for the late defeat at Sunshine but he insists they will bounce back against MC Algiers in their next continental clash.

"It was a good match and exciting derby between us and Sunshine. Quite unfortunate, we lost," Zikiye told Goal .

"You remembered we drew at home to Lobi Stars and none was happy about the two-point we lost at home. That's why we planned to do our best to get something this time.

"We have not picked any point away this season and looking award for our Caf Champions League game, we needed to improve our poor performance too.

"I must boldly say we really fought hard and gave everything in us to get a win or at least a draw from the game. We played well and we almost got a draw but we could not achieve it.

"Seriously, we dominated the match and created a lot of scoring opportunities but we just could not find the net. I just think we were just not lucky. We deserve to get something from the match.

"It is over now and we need to focus on our next game against MC Algiers in the Caf Champions League. We will work hard as a team to get a win by God's grace."