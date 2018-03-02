‘Welcome to Arsenal Football Club’ - Twitter mocks misfiring Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on from start to finish in Arsenal’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Thursday, but several awkward moments meant it wasn’t quite perfect.
The Gabon international who joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, capped his side’s mediocre performance with a penalty miss – after Ederson Moraes saved his strike.
Aubameyang may be spared for not converting his kick, but his tame performance did not save him from hostility from football fans online.
Welcome to Arsenal football club #Aubameyang pic.twitter.com/ZzkRuHMK7M
— Cindy™]]>🇳🇬😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂