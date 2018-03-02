Wilfred Ndidi ‘most consistent' Leicester City player - Claude Puel

Wilfred Ndidi is the ‘most consistent player’ for Leicester City, according to manager Claude Puel.

The 21-year-old joined the King Power Stadium outfit in January 2017 and has grown into a pivotal part of the team.

The former Genk player has made 32 appearances for the Foxes this season helping them to keep nine clean sheets and capping it with a goal and three assists.

And, although the French tactician admitted that the combative midfielder was not at his best in their last game against Stoke City where they ended up sharing the spoils, he is, however, impressed by the overall performance of the player.

"I think since the beginning of the season Wilfred [Ndidi] is perhaps the most important and most consistent player [for us] because he has played well [and] recovered a lot of balls,” Puel said in a pre-match conference.

"Perhaps his last game [Leicester's 1-1 home draw with Stoke] - like his team-mates - he was not fantastic, but since the beginning of the season I think he has improved a lot.

"He has continued to work with a very good spirit in training sessions but he is a valuable player for us because we don't have a lot of players with those attributes. He can recover a lot of balls he is strong in the duels and he plays it simple with good quality, and gives our play a good start."

Ndidi will be looking to continue the impressive form when Leicester play host to Bournemouth on Saturday.