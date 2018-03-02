Manchester City have dished out another dose of humiliation to Arsenal with a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win at the Emirates.

New low for Arsenal increases pressure on Wenger

Four days after brushing aside the Gunners by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup final, City scored three times in a devastating first-half display through Bernardo Silva, David Silva and the brilliant Leroy Sane.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a penalty saved by Ederson early in the second half, but Arsene Wenger's side were once again thoroughly outplayed, with the home fans making their displeasure felt.

It was Arsenal's worst first-half performance of the Premier League era, with fans' persistent calls for manager Arsene Wenger to go sure to grow even louder as a result.

Leroy Sane helped to set up two brilliant goals for Bernardo and David Silva and scored the third himself as the champions-elect ran riot over Arsenal again.

Arsenal had never conceded three goals before half-time at home in the Premier League before, but they were perhaps fortunate to escape without further punishment as Petr Cech denied Sergio Aguero his 200th City goal.

Sub-zero temperatures and the apathy caused by Arsenal's display at Wembley on Sunday saw thousands of seats go unoccupied at the Emirates.

The lines around the pitch were painted blue ahead of kick-off in case an expected snow shower covered the field.

Unfortunately for the home fans that did brave the cold, that was the only novelty on a night of familiar failings from Wenger's men, who have now lost seven times in 12 games this year.

Arsenal had even started the brighter as Ederson prevented Vincent Kompany turning into his own net before Henrikh Mkhitaryan stung the palms of the Brazilian goalkeeper with a drive from the edge of the box.

However, they never recovered from the sucker punch of City's opener on 15 minutes as Sane weaved away from three Arsenal challenges on the left and teed up Bernardo Silva to cut inside onto his favoured left foot and curl into the top corner.

Ederson produced two more decent stops from Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey before City showed their more clinical touch in the final third just before the half hour mark.

Sane was again involved before Sergio Aguero played in David Silva to slot home at Petr Cech's near post.

City then exhibited their speed on the counter-attack for a third five minutes later as Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker combined to set up Sane to tap home his 12th goal of the season.

The third goal was the cue for many of those Arsenal fans who did show up to leave, whilst the delighted travelling City fans taunted Wenger by pleading for the Frenchman to extend his 22-year reign in charge.

Aguero was looking for his 200th City goal and should have had it before half-time when his shot from De Bruyne's cut-back was placed too close to Cech.

Arsenal's anguish was rounded off seven minutes into the second period when Nicolas Otamendi chopped down Mkhitaryan inside the area.

Aubameyang took responsiblity from the spot, but the lack of conviction in his penalty reflected Arsenal's performance as Ederson saved comfortably low to his left.

Aguero was made to wait for his double century in City colours by a wonderful save from Cech before the Argentine was handed a rest for the final eight minutes.

However, City's wait for a fifth league title won't last long with a maximum of just five more wins needed from their remaining 10 games.

With agencies