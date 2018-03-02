Stand United set to stop free scoring Simba SC

Stand United assistant Coach, Augustine Malindi has revealed that they are well prepared to stop the free scoring Simba SC side on Friday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Following their impressive win of 5-0 against Mbao FC on Monday, Simba SC leads the table with 45 points and are hopeful to extend that gap before their CAF Confederation Cup clash with Al Masry on Tuesday.

Simba SC has scored 45 goals this season and conceded just eight, while Stand United has just eight goals.

Malindi told Goal that, it is not easy to play against Simba SC this season but as a team they have prepared well enough to deal with them.

“It is amazing, Simba have scored a lot of goals, it is not easy to stop them but we are preparing ourselves well enough to deal with them,” said Malindi.

Simba SC will be hoping to have both Emmanuel Okwi and John Bocco who combined have scored 26 goals in the Ligi Kuu.

Okwi who was much involved in their clash against Mbao FC, grabbed two goals and created another before being replaced in the dying minutes due to injury, while Bocco was sidelined for that match due to an injury which he sustained during Mwadui FC clash.