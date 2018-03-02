Lobi Stars' Thomas Adeshina stated that he is pleased with his side's 1-0 victory over Akwa United in Wednesday's rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League tie.

Lobi Stars' Adeshina pleased with Akwa United win despite injury blow

In a tension-soaked encounter at the Aper Aku Stadium, substitute Austin Ogunye grabbed the winner after he headed home a corner in the 33rd minute.

Before the goal, Adeshina got an ankle injury and was replaced by Ogunye in the 16th minute but the forward praised his team's display against Akwa United.

"I am really happy we won. It was an important match for us and whether I finished the game or not, I'm pleased we defeated Akwa United," Adeshina told Goal.

"My team's victory is more paramount to me and I’m pleased we got the three points against a tough Akwa United side.

"We have really prepared well for them and everybody did their part to ensure we get the maximum points on the pitch. Akwa, as you know, are a very strong and quality team.

"But I’m happy we defended very well from the start to finish and got our goal when it was most important. It was just a goal but the three points were all that matters.

"Well, it was sad I got injured during the game. I did my best in the few minutes I spent on the pitch before the incident. It was an injury to my ankle but I believe in God that all will be fine.

"I am confident I will be back sooner than many will expect. I'm not sure how long I will be out but I believe and hopeful I will recover soon."